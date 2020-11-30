Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumours of Bharti Singh exiting The Kapil Sharma Show

By: Mohnish Singh







Fans were in for a huge shock when popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya were recently arrested for consumption of drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB had procured a total of 86.5 grams of substances from the couple’s apartment in Mumbai.

The two were arrested immediately and remained in judicial custody for a few days. However, right after Bharti Singh was granted bail, rumours about her being sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television started doing the rounds on the internet.

Her co-stars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have, however, denied the rumours saying that the channel has not spoken to them yet about the same. Sharda revealed that the comedian did not come to shoot a day prior and that was about it.







Krushna Abhishek, who shares a great relationship with Bharti Singh, lent his unconditional support to her and said that no matter what the channel decides, he will stand by her and she will always be his sister.

“I have not heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Whatever has happened, has happened. We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,” the actor said in an interview.

He went on to add that he is proud to call Bharti her sister who has stood by him through thick and thin. He also revealed that the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is upset with comedian Raju Srivastava for whatever he said about Bharti after her arrest a few weeks ago.







