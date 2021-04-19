Kriti Sanon wraps up Maddock Films’ Bhediya

By: Mohnish Singh

Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for her portion in Maddock Films’ upcoming production offering, Bhediya. The horror-comedy film, which went before cameras in February, also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Sanon on Monday posted a heart-warming message for her co-star Varun Dhawan as she wrapped up her schedule in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

She wrote about the long-standing friendship that she shares with the Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) star since the duo first worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015), also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kriti Sanon.

The actress wrote, “And it’s a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for Bhediya! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we have come a long way, Varun Dhawan. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire wolfpack. See you guys soon! And bye, bye Ziro!”

Bhediya, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles.

The film is the third part of producer Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe that includes Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s Stree (2018) and Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi (2021). Bhediya is set to hit the marquee on April 14, 2022.

In addition to Bhediya, Kriti Sanon has multiple films in the pipeline. These include Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, and Ganapath. If reports are to be believed, her film Mimi may premiere directly on a streaming media platform.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He also stars in Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial Ekkis.

