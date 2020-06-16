Kriti Sanon pens a moving post on Sushant Singh Rajput

Rising Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has finally spoken about the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, who worked with the deceased actor in Maddock Films’ reincarnation drama Raabta (2017), took to her Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures of them together as well.

In her moving post, she wrote: “Sush, I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy, but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment. I wish you had not pushed the ones who loved you away. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I could not.”

She continued: I wish so, so many things. A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Sushant and Kriti were rumoured to be dating each other during the making of Raabta. Their rumoured relationship made good fodder for various gossip columnists. The duo, however, never confirmed their relationship. A few months later, it was reported that the two called it quits and chose different paths.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who began his acting career on television, transitioned to Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s critically and commercially successful film Kai Po Che! (2013) based on successful author Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. His last theatrical release was Chhichhore (2019), directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On 14 June 2020, Rajput was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His funeral was held on Monday, 15th June. Kriti Sanon was among a few from the film industry, who attended his funeral.