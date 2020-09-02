Krishna Bhatt announces Maaya 4; shoot to begin from mid-October

Bankrolled by seasoned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Loneranger Productions, Maaya is undoubtedly one of the most successful erotic thriller franchises on the internet. The series has seen the release of three well-received parts so far.

Buoyed up by the huge success of previous installments, Loneranger Productions is now gearing up to launch Maaya 4. Director Krishna Bhatt is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. The project will hit the shooting floor in mid-October 2020.

The young talented filmmaker, who was awarded Best Director for Maaya 3 by Talent Track, took to social media and informed the audience about the same. Talking about Maaya 4, the director said, “We have been receiving tons of love for the content we create and one of the best and most loved is Maaya. So, we decided to make season 4. Each of these series has its own love-scorned relationship which makes it more intense.”

She went on to add, “Indian motion picture industry is evolving. Audiences have become more aware of the content they watch. They want the story to be relevant and that is where Maaya stands out. I as a filmmaker want to make such content for every possible platform and tell such amazing stories.”

The previous seasons of the franchise boasted of popular names on the star cast. It will be quite interesting to see who bags the female lead in Maaya 4. The makers may announce the lead cast for the brand-new show soon.

Meanwhile, Krishna Bhatt is currently show-running Twisted 3.