Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Aparna Sen’s The Rapist starring Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The movie is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd. Applause Entertainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “It’s official. The Rapist, Applause Entertainment’s maiden film will have its World Premiere at @busanfilmfest.”

The Rapist, Applause Entertainment’s maiden film will have its World Premiere at @busanfilmfest. pic.twitter.com/GXEft9hcIo — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) September 6, 2021

The movie is a part of the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section of the festival and is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award. The Rapist revolves around three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident.

While talking about the film, Aparna Sen in a statement said, “Stripping off the layers and the carefully built up facades to get at the person underneath was a fascinating process. Fascinating too was getting the two Indias to come face to face – the India that lives in urban slums with its age-old beliefs, and educated urbane India with its ‘progressive’ value systems.”

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “The enthusiasm has only doubled up with a nomination for the Kim Jiseok Award, and a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the most celebrated film festival in all of Asia. We’re happy to have partnered with Quest Films and are confident that Aparna’s unique brand of storytelling, especially of complex themes plaguing our society, will resonate with the world audience at large.”

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his movie, No Land’s Man, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.