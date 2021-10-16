Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,814
Total Cases 34,037,592
Today's Fatalities 379
Today's Cases 16,862

Entertainment

Konkona Sen Sharma’s The Rapist bags Kim Jiseok Award at Busan Film Festival

Konkona Sen Sharma (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal in lead roles, Hindi film The Rapist (2021) has bagged the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Aparna Sen and also features Tanmay Dhanania in an important role. It recently had its world premiere at the festival as part of the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section.

For the award, established in respectful memory of the late program director Kim Jiseok in 2017, The Rapist was pitted against six other feature films, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer No Land’s Man (2021). It jointly won the Kim Jiseok award with Gensan Punch, a Filipino-Japanese film produced and directed by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

Sen said she feels “deeply humbled, grateful and overwhelmed” after her directorial venture won the award. “This award has a special significance for me because I was in Busan as a jury member many years ago and I had the honour of meeting Mr Kim in person. I was aware of Mr Kim’s tireless, lifelong effort to promote Asian cinema throughout the world. I take this opportunity to thank my producers, Applause Entertainment and Quest Films who put their might behind me and supported me all the way. And of course, my very talented cast and crew who helped me make my vision a reality,” the 75-year-old veteran said.

The Rapist is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd. The 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival concluded on Friday.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in India Mumbai
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra
Entertainment
Leena Yadav: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths has been a mind-stirring journey
Entertainment
Makers keen to rope in Jackie Shroff in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath
Entertainment
Former Army officer marks a mistake in Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha poster; actor thanks him for…
Entertainment
Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 23 years of pyaar, dosti and…
Entertainment
Adipurush: Kriti Sanon wraps up the shooting of the film
Entertainment
Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant act deserves a watch
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces his next; set to play Major General Ian Cardozo in…
Entertainment
Rana Daggubati to star in Netrikann director’s pan-India film
Entertainment
Thadam remake goes on floors with Aditya Roy Kapur
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Imtiaz Ali appointed as ambassador of Russian Film Festival in…
Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra
Leena Yadav: House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths has been…
Makers keen to rope in Jackie Shroff in Tiger Shroff…
Konkona Sen Sharma’s The Rapist bags Kim Jiseok Award at…