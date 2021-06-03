Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154

Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan set for digital premiere on June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar

Kirti Kulhari in the poster of her next film Shaadisthan (Photo credit: Kirti Kulhari/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Netflix’s The Girl On The Train (2021), actress Kirti Kulhari is now looking forward to the release of her next film Shaadisthan. The actress on Wednesday announced that her film is set to have a digital release on leading streaming media giant Disney+ Hotstar.

The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring her protagonist, Sasha. Describing her as the “coolest” and “most sorted,” the actress wrote on her Instagram handle, “Meet Sasha, the coolest and the most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on-screen and off-screen. She is cool as a cucumber and hot as fire. She is an artist all the way and a human all the way.”

In the poster, Kulhari looks cool and casual in a red checkered shirt over a white tee teamed with ripped blue denims. A vehicle with ‘Artist’ written on its back can be seen in the backdrop.

The description suggests that Shaadisthan is a light-hearted drama, a departure from Kirti Kulhari’s recent heavy-duty projects like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (2020) and The Girl on the Train.

Raj Singh Chaudhary has directed the film apart from co-writing the screenplay and dialogues with Kartik Chaudhry and Nishank Verma. Produced by Opticus Inc, Shaadisthan also features Kay Kay Menon, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajan Modi in important roles. It premieres on June 11.

In addition to Shaadisthan, Kirti Kulhari has several other interesting projects at various stages of development. She returns to reprise her role in the next season of her hugely popular Amazon Prime Video show, Four More Shots Please! She also headlines Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming medical thriller series Human, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.

Inspired by true events so harrowing that it shook the whole nation, Human is expected to start streaming in the last quarter of 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to premiere on Netflix in July
FILM
Singer Neeti Mohan welcomes first child with husband Nihaar Pandya
FILM
Karan Johar locks title for his next directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
FILM
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on 48th wedding anniversary
FILM
Ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Pakistan to be converted into museums
NEWS
China wants more ‘loveable’ image to expand friend circle
News
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
FILM
Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan to star in AR Murugadoss’ next?
FILM
Pankaj Tripathi to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2?
NEWS
Raj and DK on The Family Man 2: It has proved to be…
NEWS
Kirron Kher makes an appearance in son Sikander Kher’s Insta live, thanks fans…
INDIA
Vistara explores new avenues to boost earning, aims 70 planes’ fleet by 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba to premiere on Netflix in July
Singer Neeti Mohan welcomes first child with husband Nihaar Pandya
Karan Johar locks title for his next directorial starring Ranveer…
Kirti Kulhari’s Shaadisthan set for digital premiere on June 11…
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Jaya Bachchan on 48th wedding…
Ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar in Pakistan to…