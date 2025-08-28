Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kinshuk Sen says Shah Rukh Khan’s words on Palash Sen turned his DDLJ musical debut into a family full-circle moment

The UCLA graduate, now playing Kuljeet in Come Fall in Love, reveals how Shah Rukh Khan’s message tied back to his father’s music journey.

Shah Rukh Khan & Kinshuk Sen’s

Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London with praise for Kinshuk Sen’s performance

Getty Images/ Instagram/kinshuksen
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Palash Sen’s son Kinshuk Sen stars in Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical
  • The UCLA graduate plays Kuljeet, originally portrayed by Parmeet Sethi in the 1995 classic
  • The stage show has travelled from the US to the UK, earning praise from diverse audiences
  • Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London and shared a personal memory with Kinshuk

Kinshuk Sen, son of celebrated singer Palash Sen, has stepped into the spotlight with Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ musical, Come Fall in Love. The UCLA graduate, who once pursued cognitive science, now plays the role of Kuljeet in the global stage adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a recent conversation, he shared how the journey from research labs to live theatre unfolded, and what it meant when Shah Rukh Khan recognised him with a message linking back to his father.

Shah Rukh Khan surprised the cast in London with praise for Kinshuk Sen’s performance Getty Images/ Instagram/kinshuksen


What is Kinshuk Sen’s role in the DDLJ musical?

Kinshuk Sen plays Kuljeet, the tough antagonist in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The character was originally played by Parmeet Sethi in Aditya Chopra’s 1995 blockbuster. Sen’s version comes alive in English-language songs and live performances that are staged with full-band accompaniment, making the role both musically and physically demanding. “It’s nonstop dancing and singing, completely live, no backing tracks,” he explained, noting the challenge of keeping energy levels high for every performance.

The stage adaptation Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical wins international acclaim


How did Kinshuk Sen get cast in Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ musical?

Sen’s casting story reflects chance and persistence. While working in Los Angeles, he received an audition request from his manager and sent multiple tapes for consideration. By the time he applied, most of the cast had already been chosen, but his talent secured him a place. “When I learnt that Aditya Chopra and Vishal-Shekhar were involved, my jaw dropped,” he recalled. The news of his selection arrived unexpectedly while shopping with his family, leaving them “stunned on the couch for five minutes” in disbelief.


How has the DDLJ musical been received abroad?

The stage adaptation has travelled from San Diego to Manchester, presenting the Bollywood classic to audiences who may not have seen the original. With 18 original English songs, the show introduces Indian culture and storytelling to international viewers while delighting South Asian audiences with its familiarity. Sen said the response has been “phenomenal,” adding that British and American audiences embraced the production with equal enthusiasm. “Desis are thrilled to see themselves represented, while others are blown away by the grandeur,” he noted.


What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Kinshuk Sen during rehearsals?

A highlight of Sen’s journey came in London, when Shah Rukh Khan made an unannounced visit to a rehearsal. The cast performed for him, and Sen found himself at the centre when the song ended. Khan praised the performance and then shared a memory from his early career, revealing that Palash Sen once sang for him in a musical production. “I had goosebumps. It felt like destiny,” Sen recalled. Khan encouraged him warmly: “Tu bas yeh karta reh (just keep at it).” For Sen, the exchange linked his past, his family, and his present role in a way he never expected.

ddlj musicalkinshuk senpalash sencome fall in loveshah rukh khan

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Travis Kelce engagement turns into £2m racehorse gamble as Swift Delivery chases glory for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce engagement gift could include £2m racehorse win for Taylor Swift

Instagram/taylorswift/killatrav

Travis Kelce engagement turns into £2m racehorse gamble as Swift Delivery chases glory for Taylor Swift

Highlights:

  • NFL star Travis Kelce set to give Taylor Swift an unusual engagement present
  • His horse Swift Delivery lines up for a £2m (₹20.8 crore) race in Kentucky
  • The four-time winning horse is co-owned with Gary Barber and Team Valor International
  • Fans and racing circles are watching closely after the couple’s engagement announcement

American football star Travis Kelce's engagement news has sparked worldwide attention, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has another reason to celebrate. His racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery, will run in the £2 million (₹20.8 crore) Mint Millions Invitational at Kentucky Downs next month. Coming just weeks after Kelce confirmed his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift, the timing has added to the buzz.

Travis Kelce engagement gift could include £2m racehorse win for Taylor Swift Instagram/taylorswift/killatrav

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Columbus Harry Potter reboot

Chris Columbus says leaked photos of Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot felt like déjà vu

Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial/ Getty Images

Chris Columbus, director of first 2 'Harry Potter' films, slams HBO series as 'pointless'

Highlights:

  • Original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus says leaked set photos of HBO’s series left him unimpressed.
  • Columbus noted Hagrid’s costume looks “exactly the same” as Robbie Coltrane’s in the films.
  • The filmmaker said he felt déjà vu, asking “What’s the point?” of the reboot.
  • HBO’s Harry Potter remake is set to debut in 2027, with Nick Frost playing Hagrid.

Chris Columbus, the director who first brought Harry Potter to the big screen, has questioned the point of HBO’s upcoming television reboot after seeing set photos of Hagrid. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Columbus said the images reminded him too closely of his own work, raising doubts about why the Harry Potter reboot was necessary at all. His comments have reignited discussion about how faithfully the new series should mirror the original films.

Chris Columbus says leaked photos of Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot felt like déjà vu Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial/ Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan says Lokah: Chapter One marks a bold new chapter for Malayalam cinema

Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan says Dulquer Salmaan risked £10 million to make 'Lokah: Chapter One', Malayalam’s first female superhero film

Highlights:

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in Lokah: Chapter One, Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero
  • She credits Dulquer Salmaan for backing a risky, big-budget sci-fi fantasy
  • The actress also stars opposite Fahadh Faasil in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, releasing a day later
  • She reflects on juggling contrasting roles and the influence of her filmmaker father, Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan has opened up about her most challenging year yet, with two vastly different films releasing within days of each other. Speaking about her experience, the actress credited Dulquer Salmaan for taking a bold gamble on Lokah: Chapter One, a £10 million (₹105 crore) production that marks Malayalam cinema’s first-ever female superhero movie. Alongside the excitement, she admitted to battling nerves while shifting between the sci-fi fantasy and the slapstick comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, which co-stars Fahadh Faasil.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Kalyani Priyadarshan says Lokah: Chapter One marks a bold new chapter for Malayalam cinema Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan

Keep ReadingShow less
Twilight saga comeback

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner reunite on the poster teasing The Twilight Saga return to theatres

Instagram/twilight

‘The Twilight Saga’s big-screen comeback stirs up old fandom battles

Highlights:

  • All five Twilight films will return to theatres this October.
  • Lionsgate teases the re-release with a “Forever Begins Again” campaign.
  • Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner star in the iconic franchise.
  • The saga grossed more than £2.6 billion (₹27,400 crore) worldwide.

The much-loved Twilight Saga is making its comeback, with Lionsgate announcing a limited Twilight Saga return to theatres this October. The studio teased the re-release with a nostalgic campaign featuring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, giving fans the chance to relive one of the most loved film series of the 2000s.

Twilight saga comeback The Twilight Saga’s iconic love triangle returns to the big screen after more than a decadeInstagram/twilight

Keep ReadingShow less
DDLJ director Aditya Chopra earns UK Stage Debut Awards nod for 'Come Fall in Love'

Aditya Chopra (right) with his father, Yash Chopra

YRF

DDLJ director Aditya Chopra earns UK Stage Debut Awards nod for 'Come Fall in Love'

BOLLYWOOD filmmaker Aditya Chopra was last Thursday (21) named among the nominees of the UK Stage Debut Awards for his Come Fall in LoveThe DDLJ Musical, performed at Manchester’s Opera House earlier this year.

Chopra delivered a blockbuster in 1995 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, popular as DDLJ, with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. It was adapted to a theatrical production and had its UK premiere in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us