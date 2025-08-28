Kinshuk Sen says Shah Rukh Khan’s words on Palash Sen turned his DDLJ musical debut into a family full-circle moment

Highlights:

Kinshuk Sen, son of celebrated singer Palash Sen, has stepped into the spotlight with Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ musical, Come Fall in Love. The UCLA graduate, who once pursued cognitive science, now plays the role of Kuljeet in the global stage adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a recent conversation, he shared how the journey from research labs to live theatre unfolded, and what it meant when Shah Rukh Khan recognised him with a message linking back to his father.

What is Kinshuk Sen’s role in the DDLJ musical?

Kinshuk Sen plays Kuljeet, the tough antagonist in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The character was originally played by Parmeet Sethi in Aditya Chopra’s 1995 blockbuster. Sen’s version comes alive in English-language songs and live performances that are staged with full-band accompaniment, making the role both musically and physically demanding. “It’s nonstop dancing and singing, completely live, no backing tracks,” he explained, noting the challenge of keeping energy levels high for every performance.

How did Kinshuk Sen get cast in Aditya Chopra’s DDLJ musical?

Sen’s casting story reflects chance and persistence. While working in Los Angeles, he received an audition request from his manager and sent multiple tapes for consideration. By the time he applied, most of the cast had already been chosen, but his talent secured him a place. “When I learnt that Aditya Chopra and Vishal-Shekhar were involved, my jaw dropped,” he recalled. The news of his selection arrived unexpectedly while shopping with his family, leaving them “stunned on the couch for five minutes” in disbelief.





How has the DDLJ musical been received abroad?

The stage adaptation has travelled from San Diego to Manchester, presenting the Bollywood classic to audiences who may not have seen the original. With 18 original English songs, the show introduces Indian culture and storytelling to international viewers while delighting South Asian audiences with its familiarity. Sen said the response has been “phenomenal,” adding that British and American audiences embraced the production with equal enthusiasm. “Desis are thrilled to see themselves represented, while others are blown away by the grandeur,” he noted.





What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Kinshuk Sen during rehearsals?

A highlight of Sen’s journey came in London, when Shah Rukh Khan made an unannounced visit to a rehearsal. The cast performed for him, and Sen found himself at the centre when the song ended. Khan praised the performance and then shared a memory from his early career, revealing that Palash Sen once sang for him in a musical production. “I had goosebumps. It felt like destiny,” Sen recalled. Khan encouraged him warmly: “Tu bas yeh karta reh (just keep at it).” For Sen, the exchange linked his past, his family, and his present role in a way he never expected.