King’s Baton arrives in London ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

THE KING's Baton arrived in London on Tuesday (26) as part of celebrations linked to the London Sports Festival and the build-up to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Team England Baton was carried up the steps of St Paul's Cathedral by Jamell Anderson alongside Team England athletes before being received by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett and Sheriff & Deputy Keith Bottomley of the City of London.

The Baton then travelled through Temple Bar before reaching Paternoster Square, where it formed part of a day-long 3x3 basketball event organised by Central London Alliance as part of the London Sports Festival.

Tony Matharu, founder and chairman of Central London Alliance, said: “This is a truly special moment for London.” EE

Free public activities included basketball competitions, coaching sessions, wheelchair basketball sessions and corporate challenges. The Baton also remained on display for members of the public to take photographs.

Tony Matharu, founder and chairman of Central London Alliance, said: “This is a truly special moment for London, bringing together tradition, sport and community in the heart of the City.”

John Steele, chair of the Team England board, said: “The Team England leg of the King’s Baton Relay represents a hugely significant moment with only weeks to go until the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games begin.”

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the King’s Baton to the City, ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games.”

The procession included Team England athletes Shanice Beckford-Norton, Cheridene Green and Ashley Hamilton.