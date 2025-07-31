‘Kingdom’ review roundup: Netizens split on Vijay Deverakonda’s latest, praise Anirudh’s music but warn ‘don’t expect too much’

Highlights:

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom released on 31 July to mixed reactions on X.

Fans praised Anirudh Ravichander’s background score and Deverakonda’s performance.

Critics called the plot underwhelming and the second half a letdown.

The film ends with a hint at a sequel, but for now, it’s a one-time watch for many.

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited action-drama Kingdom, directed by Jersey filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, finally hit theatres on 31 July. Touted as a patriotic spy thriller, the film stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Deverakonda and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. As expected, the buzz around the release was huge, but early reactions on social media reveal a mixed verdict. While some fans have lauded the film’s technical finesse and performances, others caution viewers not to go in with high expectations.

6 years after Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda brings back the fire in Kingdom Instagram/sitharaentertainments





What are fans saying about Vijay Deverakonda’s performance in Kingdom?

Searches around Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom review show that the actor’s fans are relieved to see him in form again. Several X users described the film as a “redemption” after a string of less successful projects. One user commented, “VD is back with a bang. His intensity and control throughout the film is commendable.” Another called it his “career-best performance.”

While his action scenes and emotional moments have been appreciated, some pointed out that the film didn’t offer much novelty. “The script is predictable, but Vijay carries it on his shoulders,” a post read. Actor Satyadev also received praise for his supporting role, while Bhagyashri’s character was considered limited in scope.

How does Anirudh Ravichander’s music elevate the film?

If there’s one aspect of Kingdom that received unanimous praise, it’s the background score by Anirudh Ravichander. Social media users repeatedly mentioned his BGM as a major highlight of the viewing experience. “Mass scenes work only because of Anirudh,” one fan wrote, while another said, “The BGM in the interval and climax is beast mode. Goosebumps!”

Vijay Deverakonda himself acknowledged Anirudh’s contribution at a recent Hyderabad event, saying he had long dreamt of collaborating with the composer. Interestingly, delays in Anirudh’s score were reportedly among the reasons the film’s release was postponed three times.

Is Kingdom worth watching? Here's what viewers are saying

While the first half of the film was called “gripping” and “well-paced,” the second half didn’t land for many. Some viewers felt the climax was rushed and lacked emotional depth. Others were disappointed by the screenplay, calling it a “routine action drama” and a “soulless template.”

One user wrote, “Kingdom is a decent one-time watch, but don’t expect too much. Technically strong but weak on writing.” Another said, “Started off well, but the last 20 minutes lost me. Disconnect in the pre-climax was real.”

There were also tweets calling it a “blockbuster” and a “solid mass entertainer,” showing that the response has been far from unanimous.

What’s next for Kingdom? Sequel hints and production details

The film ends on a cliffhanger, hinting at a possible second instalment. Producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, are reportedly planning a duology.

- YouTube youtu.be





The technical crew also includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Navin Nooli (known for Jersey), both of whom have received praise for their contributions to Kingdom’s visual storytelling.