King Charles marks Modi’s 75th birthday with Kadamb tree gift

KING CHARLES III has sent a Kadamb tree as a gift to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday (17).
The British High Commission in New Delhi announced the gesture in a social media post, noting that it was inspired by Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One tree in the name of mother) environmental initiative. The sapling, it said, symbolises the shared commitment of the two leaders to environmental protection.
“His Majesty the King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday,” the High Commission said. “The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.”
The gift follows the prime minister’s visit to the UK in July, when he met the 76-year-old monarch at his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and presented him with a Sonoma tree under the same initiative.
According to the High Commission, cooperation on climate action and clean energy remains a central pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership, as outlined by Modi and prime minister Keir Starmer in Vision 2035.
During that visit, Modi had said that their discussions with King Charles covered sustainability, Yoga and Ayurveda, alongside progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
“We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability,” he recalled.
The Sonoma tree presented by Modi will be planted at Sandringham during the autumn planting season.
Meanwhile, birthday greetings have poured in for the Indian leader from across the world. Among those sending their wishes were US president Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
