Modi 75th birthday issue of Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye released at UK Commons event

Blackman in turn praised Modi as a "remarkable leader" who had transformed India's global position

By Eastern EyeSep 18, 2025
A special publication marking the 75th birthday of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was launched at the House of Commons on Wednesday (17) in a celebration that brought together political leaders, spiritual figures, and members of the British-Asian community.

The event, hosted by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK in collaboration with Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye, coincided with the Hindu festival of Navratri.

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, led the gathering, which was attended by Padmashree Bob Blackman CBE MP, Lord Rami Ranger, Swami Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj of Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, and Shree Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj of Ahmedabad.

Modi 75th birthday issue of Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, led the gathering

Cultural performances by Siddhashram’s troupe added to the festive spirit, while attendees donning Modi masks created what organisers described as a symbolic “Modi on every seat” display inside Parliament.

In his address, Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji described Modi as “a saint in a civil role guiding India and the world,” while commending Blackman for his consistent support of the diaspora. Blackman in turn praised Modi as a “remarkable leader” who had transformed India’s global position through reforms and development initiatives. He also called for renewed progress on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

Lord Rami Ranger highlighted India’s rise on the world stage, saying the country’s economic progress was “a testament to Sanatan Dharma’s resilience and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.” He also applauded Asian Media Group and the Solanki family for empowering the British-Asian community through Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye.

Modi 75th birthday issue of Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye The occasion also saw the announcement of Siddhashram’s upcoming Navratri Festival in Harrow

The programme featured remarks from Kamal Rao, associate editor of Garavi Gujarat, and finance manager Kamal Desai, who honoured community leaders and youth performers. Recognition was also presented to 12 distinguished contributors, including Swami Abhiramacharya Ji Maharaj, Shree Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj, Dr Uday Pratap Singh, and Samjibhai Patel.

Mahesh Liloriya, head of strategic partnerships at Asian Media Group, anchored the evening, which drew diaspora representatives from London, Birmingham, and other UK cities. The occasion also saw the announcement of Siddhashram’s upcoming Navratri Festival in Harrow (22 September–2 October), coinciding with Harrow Council’s 60th anniversary.

