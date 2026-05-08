Ed Miliband privately urged Starmer to consider exit timeline: Report

ENERGY SECRETARY Ed Miliband privately suggested to Keir Starmer that he should consider setting out a timeline for his departure amid concerns over the party’s election losses, The Times reported.

Two sources familiar with the discussion told The Times that Miliband raised the issue during a private meeting with the prime minister around two weeks ago.

While Miliband continues to support Starmer, he is said to be concerned that Labour could face a leadership battle after the election results.

Starmer on Friday said he took responsibility for Labour’s election losses after the party lost hundreds of councillors in England.

“The results are tough, they are very tough, and there's no sugarcoating it,” Starmer said on Friday. “And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.”

He also said: “I'm not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos.”

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK gained 478 seats, while Labour lost 322 across 57 English councils by Friday afternoon. Reform also took control of councils in Suffolk, Essex and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The Times reported that Miliband remains supportive of Starmer but is concerned Labour could face a leadership battle after the election results. Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting are both said to have the backing of the 81 Labour MPs needed to trigger a contest.

Miliband is also viewed by allies as backing a return to Westminster for Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. The Times understands Burnham has told Labour MPs that a backbencher could resign to help his return to Parliament.

A spokesman for Miliband told The Times: “We do not accept this account.”

He added: “Ed has always supported the prime minister and continues to do so as he delivers on his mandate for change.”