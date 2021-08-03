Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Kiara Advani (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kiara Advani will join Kartik Aaryan on the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture, to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures will jointly bankroll the untitled epic love story which begins filming in December 2021. Advani and Aaryan are currently starring in Anees Bazmee’s much-awaited upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “It is a love story set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing. That is when Sameer, Sajid and other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. The actress too is all excited for her maiden collaboration with Sajid and a reunion with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

The source goes on to add that both actors will first finish their ongoing projects before moving on to Nadiadwala’s next. “Both Kartik and Kiara will complete their present commitments before moving onto this yet-untitled film. While Kartik’s character is called Satya, Kiara’s name in the film is Katha. The film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha,” the source adds.

The source further says that the makers are paying full attention to each and every detail related to the film. They are also working towards creating a brilliant soundtrack for the film. “Any love story is incomplete without the music and the team is working towards creating a brilliant soundtrack for Satya and Katha’s love story,” the source shares.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has multiple projects in the pipeline. She recently onboarded acclaimed filmmaker Shankar’s pan-India film with Ram Charan. Buzz has it that she also stars in Shankar’s official Hindi remake of Anniyan (2005) with Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming films in Hindi include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and Karram Kurram.

