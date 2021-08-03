Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 425,195
Total Cases 31,726,507
Today's Fatalities 422
Today's Cases 30,549

Entertainment

Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Kiara Advani (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kiara Advani will join Kartik Aaryan on the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture, to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures will jointly bankroll the untitled epic love story which begins filming in December 2021. Advani and Aaryan are currently starring in Anees Bazmee’s much-awaited upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A source close to the development informs a publication, “It is a love story set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing. That is when Sameer, Sajid and other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. The actress too is all excited for her maiden collaboration with Sajid and a reunion with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

The source goes on to add that both actors will first finish their ongoing projects before moving on to Nadiadwala’s next. “Both Kartik and Kiara will complete their present commitments before moving onto this yet-untitled film. While Kartik’s character is called Satya, Kiara’s name in the film is Katha. The film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha,” the source adds.

The source further says that the makers are paying full attention to each and every detail related to the film. They are also working towards creating a brilliant soundtrack for the film. “Any love story is incomplete without the music and the team is working towards creating a brilliant soundtrack for Satya and Katha’s love story,” the source shares.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has multiple projects in the pipeline. She recently onboarded acclaimed filmmaker Shankar’s pan-India film with Ram Charan. Buzz has it that she also stars in Shankar’s official Hindi remake of Anniyan (2005) with Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming films in Hindi include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and Karram Kurram.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning of his career took a…
Entertainment
John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in Hindi
Entertainment
Richa Chadha onboards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming show Heera Mandi
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor to star in the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25?
Entertainment
BellBottom trailer: Akshay Kumar is on a mission to save people in this spy thriller
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the Global Ambassador of Bulgari
Entertainment
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa gets a new release date; to clash with Aamir…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar wraps up a schedule of Raksha Bandhan; praises the team of…
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s untitled film to release on 12th January 2022
Entertainment
Mahira Khan drops her first look from her next film Prince Charming
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar replaces Shahid Kapoor in Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dev Patel recalls how being called “ugly” at the beginning…
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next
John Abraham nabs rights to remake Malayalam film Nayattu in…
Richa Chadha onboards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming show Heera Mandi
Better accommodate women who experienced miscarriage, urge campaigners
Bangladesh claim first T20 win over Australia