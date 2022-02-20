Website Logo
  Sunday, February 20, 2022
BOXING

Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook

Amit Khan looks dejected after losing the grudge fight against Kell Brook. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH boxer Amir Khan suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round TKO at the hands of Kell Brook on Saturday (19).

The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish, and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment.

Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, said he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

Kell Brook
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight. (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

It’s something to think about, definitely,” Khan told reporters when he was asked about a potential retirement. “I’ve always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

Punishment like that sometimes in boxing, I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful in the future.

I’ve done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early, I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I’m 35 now, I’ve been in the game a very long time, I’m an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family.”

(Reuters)

