Khan and Brook to face ‘six-figure’ fine if they miss 149lbs weight limit

Amir Khan and Kell Brook go head-to-head during a BOXXER Press Conference at Hilton Park Lane in London. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook will face a “six-figure” fine for each pound above the agreed weight limit, promoter Ben Shalom said.

Both the British boxers will clash in the ring on February 19 at 149lbs, two pounds above the welterweight category, with both agreeing over the weight division they would be fighting.

“They are both taking the weight seriously,” said BOXXER promoter Shalom, who confirmed about the hefty fine if the boxers weigh above 149lbs.

“There shouldn’t be problems with the weight because they are so motivated.

“Despite the huge financial penalties, we expect both fighters to come prepared.”

During a pre-fight press conference, Khan and Brook have already had heated exchanges.

Brook had told Khan: “I have bent over backwards for your demands.”

Khan shot back at Brook: “You are half retired now. You look overweight!”

Shalom added: “I am hearing that Amir is in amazing shape and is training really well with Terence Crawford’s team.

“We are going to have to see the very best of Brook.

“I spoke to Brook’s nutritionist who can’t believe the progress they are making.

“They say Brook hasn’t been this motivated since his fight with Errol Spence Jr.

“This means everything to Brook. They are seeing a different side to him.

“We will see the best of both guys. They are taking it extremely seriously – they will train on Christmas Day!”