Keerthy Suresh: I urge everyone to refrain from speculating about my wedding

By: Mohnish Singh

Speculation has been rife lately that Keerthy Suresh is set to walk down the aisle with a Chennai-based businessman.

The National Film Award-winning actress, however, has dismissed all the baseless rumours floating around. Talking to a leading publication, Suresh said that she is currently focusing on her career and even if she ever decides to get married, she would be the first person to tell the world about the same.

“I find rumours regarding my marriage quite amusing. I wonder from where these rumours pop up in the first place. If I ever decide to get married, I’ll be the first person to tell the world about it. I urge everyone to refrain from speculating about my wedding. I am completely focussed on my work now and I’m not planning to get married anytime soon,” she said.

Before rumours about her wedding with a Chennai-based businessman emerged in the media, Tollywood was flooded with rumours that she was about to tie the knot with composer Anirudh Ravichander. The actress had, however, denied them too.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is presently busy with her much-awaited Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film features Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu as the male lead.

According to reports, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are planning to release the teaser of the film on May 31st, on the occasion of superstar Krishna’s birthday. Actor Mahesh Babu wants to treat his fans on his father’s birthday and hence, the teaser of the film being readied on an urgent basis.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to hit theatres on Sankranthi next year. However, some reports suggest that the film might get postponed as a major portion of it is yet to be shot. The team is waiting for the coronavirus situation to get better to resume production.

