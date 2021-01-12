Katrina Kaif to topline Sriram Raghavan’s next? - EasternEye
Katrina Kaif to topline Sriram Raghavan’s next?


Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: BIJU BORO/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Known for helming such notable films as Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Badlapur (2015), and Andhadhun (2018), successful filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is set to roll his next directorial venture.

According to reports, Raghavan has roped in Katrina Kaif to play the female lead in his forthcoming film. If the news is correct, the untitled project will mark the first collaboration between Raghavan and Kaif.

In addition to Katrina Kaif, Raghavan has also signed well-known Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi to play a pivotal part in his film. It will mark the award-winning actor’s debut in Hindi cinema.



Sethupathi was due to debut in Bollywood with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s much-awaited period drama Laal Singh Chaddha but recent reports suggest that the Tamil star is no longer associated with the big-ticket film.

Reports also suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are paired opposite each other in Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial. Seeing Kaif as Sethupathi’s leading lady is something that is going to be quite interesting for the audience.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is gearing up to shoot her next film Phone Bhoot. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, the horror-comedy is an Excel Entertainment production set to hit the marquee towards the end of the year. Gurmeet Singh is helming the project.



The Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) actress is also set to reteam with hit filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a mega-budgeted superhero film franchise, which will premiere directly on a leading streaming media platform. The first part of the franchise is expected to hit the shooting floor soon.

More details on her upcoming project with director Sriram Raghavan are expected to arrive soon. An official announcement is highly awaited.

