Katrina Kaif to romance Prabhas?

There is no denying the fact that Katrina Kaif always remains in demand irrespective of the fate of her films at the box-office. Last seen in Bharat (2019) opposite superstar Salman Khan, the gorgeous actress is currently looking forward to the release of her next film Sooryavanshi.

Now, speculations are running rampant that the Bollywood diva will play the female lead opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming Telugu film. Yes, you heard it absolutely right!

The film in question will be directed by Nag Ashwin who shot to fame after his 2018 directorial Mahanati went on to win big at the prestigious National Film Awards last year. He recently announced his next project with Prabhas, which is set to roll soon.

Though the director has yet to officially confirm the leading lady of his untitled movie, some reports say the first choice of the makers is none other than Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, Kaif was also close to signing Saaho (2019) with Prabhas. However, things did not fall into place and the role went on Shraddha Kapoor. Looks like fans will finally see the two sizzling stars onscreen soon.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his 20th film in Europe. To be directed by Radhakrishna Kumar, the action entertainer is tentatively titled Jaan and also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The makers are planning to release the flick on Dussehra.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The two actors are coming together after a huge gap of a decade. They were last seen together in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan (2010).

Sooryavanshi is slated to roll into theatres on 24th March.