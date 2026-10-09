Katrina Kaif shares how social media criticism could have left her ‘paralysed with fear’

Highlights

Katrina Kaif has spoken about protecting her self-worth from social media criticism and online trolling.

The actor said allowing public opinion to dictate her choices could leave her “paralysed with fear”.

Her remarks come weeks after she faced body-shaming comments following her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Katrina Kaif has shared why she refuses to let social media criticism affect her decisions, saying that constantly trying to please others can take away a person's ability to make choices for themselves.

The actor spoke about online criticism at an event in London on Thursday, 8 October, celebrating the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty, in partnership with Space NK.

Although she did not directly address the recent body-shaming comments about her appearance, Katrina offered a broader message about protecting self-worth from online opinions.

“I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth,” she said.

She added that allowing criticism to dictate her actions could leave her unable to move forward.

“Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life,” Katrina said.

Katrina Kaif says you have to be your own cheerleader

During the event, Katrina also spoke about the importance of supporting yourself during difficult periods, explaining that public opinion can change over time.

“There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader,” she said.

The actor connected this outlook to Kay Beauty's tagline, 'It's kay to be you', which encourages self-acceptance and authenticity.

Katrina explained that confidence and personal circumstances can change throughout life, and people should not feel pressured to appear as though everything is always going well.

She said there are times when people feel they are doing well and others when they struggle to get things right. She encouraged people to accept these different phases without taking themselves too seriously.

Katrina Kaif faced body-shaming after Ambani celebration

Katrina's comments come weeks after she faced online trolling following her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai.

Some social media users made remarks about her post-pregnancy appearance, despite the actor having welcomed her son, Vihaan, with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in November 2025.

The comments also prompted support for Katrina, with several people defending her against the criticism. Among those who spoke up in support of the actor were Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sameera Reddy and Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Her latest remarks place the focus on the wider impact of social media criticism and the importance of not allowing online narratives to determine how people view themselves.