Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,082
Total Cases 34,489,623
Today's Fatalities 459
Today's Cases 11,106

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor

Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has joined Shahid Kapoor on the cast of filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial, as per reports. Bhumi Pednekar was the original choice for the role, but when she turned down the offer, the makers decided to rope in Kaif for the same.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informed a publication, “It is all very hush-hush with Ali and his crew at the moment. While Shahid started shooting for the crime drama last week, this week Katrina’s body double was seen rehearsing with a South African crew at the Emirates. Full-on gun firing.”

The source went on to add, “Katrina Kaif’s duplicate and the film unit are rehearsing at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. It is an action scene at a casino where a shootout takes place between mobsters, drug dealers, and cops.”

“If she plays Shahid’s wife, it is possible it will be Katrina’s cameo in the movie and she appears as Ali Abba’s lucky mascot. We know that Katrina’s scenes involve lots of action and that’s why her duplicate was seen rehearsing for the scenes at the Emirates Hotel. She is Ali Abbas’s favourite heroine and one of his closest friends so it is natural that she will be in his next project in some way. Also, he will make sure that Katrina’s star presence is justified in the movie and that she has a meaty role. They were planning to do a superhero movie together this year but that is on hold right now. Katrina is very hard-working and is said to have undergone a 14-day training with South Korean stunt designers for her action scenes in Tiger 3,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is presently riding high on the huge success of her latest release Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 and Excel Entertainment’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2
Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern Love for Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal wins big at HPA Awards
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal replaced by Trisha in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2
Entertainment
Dhamaka movie review: Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan have made a mind-blowing film
Entertainment
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor to release in 2023
Entertainment
Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan save…
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made…
Entertainment
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during the filming of…
Entertainment
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi remake of her…
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Entertainment
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International Film Festival of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty…
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern…
Katrina Kaif onboards Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor
Riz Ahmed’s Sound of Metal wins big at HPA Awards
Kajal Aggarwal replaced by Trisha in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2
India received $87bn in remittances this year
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE