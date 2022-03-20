Website Logo
  Sunday, March 20, 2022
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi resume filming Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi with the team of Merry Christmas

By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have resumed filming on their much-anticipated thriller Merry Christmas. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film went on floors in December 2021.

The team has now begun production on the second schedule after taking a brief break to celebrate the festival of Holi. It is taking place at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai and will last for 45 days.

As per a source, Merry Christmas revolves around an uneventful day that turns Kaif and Sethupathi’s world upside down. “The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve. For the current stint, the makers have built the set of a house. Over the past few days, Vijay and Katrina have been shooting their portions in the bathroom — it sees them having a dramatic argument. While they took a day’s break on account of Holi, the team will resume work today. Both actors play characters with grey shades.”

Well-known producer Ramesh Taurani is bankrolling the upcoming film under his production house, Tips Industries. Confirming that the shoot is currently underway, he said, “We will wind up the second schedule in April, after which the final leg will be filmed in May and June. The entire movie will be shot in Mumbai, on sets as well as at live locations.”

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are working together for the first time ever. There is a huge excitement among film enthusiasts to see this fresh pairing onscreen.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

