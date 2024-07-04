Kate Winslet receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Munich Film Fest

The actress attended the European premiere of her latest film, Ellen Kuras’ biography Lee, in which she plays war photographer Lee Miller.

Kate Winslet (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kate Winslet has a remarkable career trajectory. She rose to fame with her role in James Cameron’s Titanic and gained further recognition for her performances in Finding Neverland, Little Children, The Holiday, and many more.

Kate received numerous accolades including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition to numerous awards, now the ace actress has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Munich International Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The audience at Munich’s Deutsches Theatre shouted when Winslet entered the stage to receive her award and talked about the European premiere of her latest film, Ellen Kuras’ biography Lee, in which she plays war photographer Lee Miller.

Lee is a 2023 British biographical drama film directed by Ellen Kuras, adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose. It stars Kate Winslet as war journalist Lee Miller. The film made its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It will be released theatrically in the United Kingdom on September 13, 2024.

“It’s like I’m a film star!” said Winslet. “No really, this is not how I usually get treated…I’m just going to lap it up.”

David Kross, Winslet’s young German co-star from The Reader, presented her with the CineMerit award, recalling that they first met “16 years ago when I was just 17 years old, had only made two films and had just left school. And you were Kate Winslet.”

Kross shared, how great “it was to celebrate turning 18 with you,” a reference to a scene in The Reader, which was shot on his 18th birthday, months after the rest of the film had wrapped, to allow Kross to reach legal age. “You were also my intimacy coordinator, a concept that didn’t even exist in those years,” he said.

“You poor boy,” said Winslet, thanking Kross. “We put you through a lot [on The Reader],” before noting that she had “been that. I had been 17 [on her film debut Heavenly Creatures].”

The Munich CineMerit Prize was for Winslet’s life’s work, “you have won every prize under the sun, but this is the one you are missing,” the ceremony moderator said, but the actress was most passionate about Lee, a project she has been working on for the better part of a decade and her first film as a fully-credited producer.

“I can’t believe we did it,” she said of the film, which looks at a key decade in Lee Miller’s life, when the one-time fashion model-turned-photographer transformed herself into a war photographer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.