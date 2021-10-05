Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada to go on floors on 12th October

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the rousing success of Luka Chuppi in 2019, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are set to reteam for the official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada. If fresh reports are to be believed, filming is set to begin on 12th October in Mumbai’s Filmcity.

Seasoned actors Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala have also been roped in to play pivotal parts in the remake, as per reports. Rohit Dhawan, who has previously directed Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016), is onboard to helm the forthcoming film.

“The makers have put up a massive set at the studio and are all geared up to commence work on the film within the next 10 days. While Kartik and Kriti play the leads, a massive ensemble has been put up for other key characters of this family-driven action-comedy,” a source close to the development informs a leading publication.

Buzz has it that well-known music director Pritam has been signed to score music for Shehzada. “Pritam and Rohit have worked together on Desi Boyz and Dishoom. Both the music albums are immensely successful with the peppy songs making it to almost all parties even today. The duo is now back together on Shehzada to create an original music album. The film has ample scope for music and the team is already jamming with Pritam to create some foot-tapping numbers,” says the source in conclusion.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has several exciting projects in the pipeline. His line-up includes Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddie, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, stars in Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.