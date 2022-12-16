Website Logo
  Friday, December 16, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma support Hollywood star Kate Winslet’s views as she says, ‘We’re constantly looking out for young actors’

Both actresses took to their Instagram stories to share the Hollywood star’s comments.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Kate Winslet is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, who has been entertaining the audience with her fine performances for decades now. Some of her most notable films include Titanic, The Reader, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

She can be currently seen in the high-profile film Avatar: The Way of Water, which reunites her with filmmaker James Cameron after Titanic. In a recent video that has now taken the internet by storm, the seasoned actress shared her opinion on a very important topic that has made Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan applaud her.

In a video shared by People Magazine, Winslet is heard saying, “I had some great role models, but I don’t feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me. Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors. So any of that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn’t be here and you don’t have the right and there’s going to be someone better, forget it. It’s you, and we all are excited to see what you’re going to do.”

She continued, “And it doesn’t matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor who’s able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I’ve hopefully gathered along the way, I’m really appreciating that moment because I feel like I’ve kind of earned the right to step into it. Just getting to choose, when I can switch off.”

It seems Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma related to what Winslet said. Both took to their Instagram stories to share the Hollywood star’s comments. While Khan wrote, “Kate, just the best” along with red heart emojis, Sharma wrote “she said it” followed by a white heart emoji.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

