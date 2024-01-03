Kareena and Saif buy Kolkata team in Indian Street Premier League

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 tournament that will be played inside a stadium.

Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Wednesday as the owners of the final and last team of Kolkata.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news with his followers.

“Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share…. it runs in the family after all! So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League! It’s a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this experience! Play to win with Team Kolkata!”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress referred to her husband Saif’s late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a well-known sports personality.

Kolkata is the sixth and final team in the lineup of the game, which also includes other cities like Srinagar, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While actor Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar team, the Mumbai team is owned by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Superstar Hrithik Roshan owns the Bengaluru while the Chennai and Hyderabad teams are owned by southern stars Suriya and Ram Charan, respectively.

The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.