Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Kareena and Saif buy Kolkata team in Indian Street Premier League

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 tournament that will be played inside a stadium.

Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Wednesday as the owners of the final and last team of Kolkata.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news with his followers.

“Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share…. it runs in the family after all! So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League! It’s a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn’t be happier to be part of this experience! Play to win with Team Kolkata!”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress referred to her husband Saif’s late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a well-known sports personality.

Kolkata is the sixth and final team in the lineup of the game, which also includes other cities like Srinagar, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. While actor Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar team, the Mumbai team is owned by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Superstar Hrithik Roshan owns the Bengaluru while the Chennai and Hyderabad teams are owned by southern stars Suriya and Ram Charan, respectively.

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 tournament that will be played inside a stadium.

The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Ul Jalool Ishq’: Cast for Manish Malhotra’s film revealed
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally
Entertainment
Sriram Raghavan on ‘Merry Christmas’-‘Pinocchio’ connection
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global announces world digital premiere of ‘Tejas’
Entertainment
KJo confirms project with Salman on superstar’s 58th birthday
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Salman Khan’s breakthrough performances
Entertainment
Karan Johar pens appreciation post for Alia and Ranveer
Entertainment
Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam receives Mohammed Rafi Award
Entertainment
Arbaaz Khan marries make-up artist Sshura
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year
Entertainment
SRK fans welcome ‘Dunki’ release with dhol, fireworks
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW