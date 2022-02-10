Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias onboard Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2

Karan Wahi with Anya Singh (Photo credit: ZEE5 Global)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias have joined the cast of the much-anticipated Season 2 of ZEE5 Global’s successful original series Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2. Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh, who played the lead pair in Season 1, also star in the upcoming season.

The series, based on Sumrit Shahi’s book by the same name, revolves around two best friends, Sumer played by Nakuul, and Tanie played by Anya, who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. After the success of Season 1, ZEE5 Global is back with Season 2 of this fan favourite franchise. Joining lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are popular actors Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias.

Wahi will be seen playing the role of Karan Saxena, a popular actor and Dias will be seen playing the role of Lavanya, the heir to the Meraki legacy which is a big-shot film production house in London. As these two new characters become involved in Sumer and Tanie’s life, their entries lead to complications, drama, new emotions, and new connections. This season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend aims to answer the quintessential question that everyone wants to know: Can you become best friends with your ex? Stay tuned to find out.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend – Season is an eight-episode series that will premiere on ZEE5 Global later this year.

Talking about joining the popular franchise, Karan Wahi said, “Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a young, progressive, and relatable series that is in tune with today’s day and age. The writers have attempted to share their perspectives on friendship, love, and rekindling romance, which is intriguing and stimulating. I am ecstatic to be a part of such a dynamic cast and crew who have welcomed me with open arms and heart.”

Sarah-Jane Dias said, “I am so excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2. The shoot felt like one big holiday as the cast and crew got along like a bunch of besties. It’s always refreshing to be a part of a young and vibrant series and I can guarantee that even for the viewers, this show is going to feel like a breath of fresh air.”

