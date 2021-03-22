Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to launch Shanaya Kapoor

By: Mohnish Singh







After providing a launchpad to such star-children as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday in the past, Dharma Productions is set to launch yet another star-kid in Bollywood.

On Monday, Karan Johar confirmed that Shanaya Kapoor will begin her Bollywood career with a film produced by Dharma Productions. The daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has joined Johar’s talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency as its new talent.

“Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the DCA squad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance, and diligence are so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love and blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!”

A post shared by Dharma Cornerstone Agency (@dcatalent)

Shanaya also shared the same posts on her Instagram page and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM this July by @dharmamovies. Can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!”

Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, who recently starred in Karan Johar's Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (2020), also shared the news and wrote, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience, and sparkle, my girl is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love and blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film (sic)!"







