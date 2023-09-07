Karan Johar heads to Toronto for TIFF 2023

Website Logo
TIFF will take place from September 7 to September 17.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar is excited and set for his next production, an action thriller film, Kill to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Karan took to Instagram and dropped a selfie from the airplane and informed fans about his next destination.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Enroute Toronto!!!#TIFF #KILL.”

Recently, taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

Meanwhile, KJo is currently enjoying the success of his recently released romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

It is the story of two people, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don’t like each other. Rocky and Rani decide to ‘Switch’ and live with each other families to impress them.

With a strong ensemble cast, opulence, and music, along with Johar’s skillful narrative, the film is wholesome entertainment. Numerous scenarios included the two falling in love, fighting, and enjoying various festivals with families. So, it has all the elements of a commercial movie and the audience can somewhere relate to it.

TIFF will take place from September 7 to September 17.

