Karan Johar announces his new book titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv

In 2017, Karan Johar had launched his autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy. The book had received a great response and today, Karan has announced his next book.

Titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, the book is inspired by his kids Yash and Roohi and talks about ‘how we treat our boys and girls differently.’ The filmmaker-turned-author took to Instagram to make an announcement about the book.

He posted, “Am excited to share something special with all of you….my first picture book for kids ….#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in.”

Karan has thanked his very good friend Twinkle Khanna in his caption. Khanna is also a great author and her books, Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakhmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, have been best sellers.

Well, during the lockdown, Karan was posting a lot of videos of his kids and called it Lockdown With The Johars. Those videos were surely damn cute.

View this post on Instagram Porters in Pret a porter ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 23, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

Talking about his movies, Karan was all set to start the shooting of his next directorial Takht in April this year, but due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed. Reportedly, he was supposed to start work on a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but there’s no official announcement about it.