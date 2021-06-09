Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut on what’s stopping her from paying tax on time

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Not only the common man, but high-profile celebrities have also witnessed a massive slump in their income during the coronavirus pandemic. Four-time National Film Award winner Kangana Ranaut says that despite being the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, she is unable to pay her taxes on time as she had no work.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga (2020), took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night and said she is yet to pay half of the tax money she owes the government.

“Even though I come under highest tax slab pay, almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress, but because of no work (I) have not paid half of my last year’s tax yet. First time in my life I am late in paying tax,” Ranaut wrote on Instagram.

She went on to add that the government is charging her interest on the pending amount but she still has no complaints. “I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move. Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time,” she wrote.

On the work front, Ranaut has several big-ticket films on her platter. She is currently waiting for the release of her much-awaited multi-lingual film Thalaivi. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film was initially slated to release on April 23, 2021, but the makers had to postpone its release keeping in mind the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in several parts of India. Ranaut plays former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama.

The actress also stars in RSVP Movies’ Tejas and actioner Dhaakad. She recently announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Kirti Kulhari: I want to play as complex characters as possible
FILM
Salman Khan nabs Hindi remake rights to the upcoming Telugu film Khiladi?
NEWS
ZEE5 announces premiere date for Zindagi original Dhoop Ki Deewar
FILM
Tom Hiddleston expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan and Chennai in new video
FILM
Tillotama Shome lifts Best Actor trophy at UK Asian Film Festival for Raahgir: The Wayfarers
Entertainment
The Family Man 2: Uttar Pradesh police joins the meme fest, uses ‘Chellam Sir’ connection…
Entertainment
Juhi Chawla: We are not against 5G
Entertainment
Prabhas, Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel to team up for a mythological film?
Entertainment
Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure
E-GUIDE
Taboo-busting short stories have strong characters and bold themes
E-GUIDE
Crime writer Imran Mahmood plots an ‘impossible’ murder
Eye Spy
A long walk for women’s rights
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kirti Kulhari: I want to play as complex characters as…
Kangana Ranaut on what’s stopping her from paying tax on…
Salman Khan nabs Hindi remake rights to the upcoming Telugu…
ZEE5 announces premiere date for Zindagi original Dhoop Ki Deewar
Tom Hiddleston expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan and Chennai…
Tillotama Shome lifts Best Actor trophy at UK Asian Film…