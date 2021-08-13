Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has finished filming her much-anticipated spy thriller Dhaakad. The four-time National Film Award-winning actress started shooting for the film Budapest in June, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of the film. She also posted a couple of videos and pictures from her last day on the sets. “It’s a wrap for me. Missing them already,” she captioned one of the videos.

Dhaakad marks the directorial debut of well-known ad filmmaker Razneesh Ghai. Though all details about the storyline of the film are under wraps, reports suggest that Ranaut plays the role of an officer named Agent Agni.

In addition to Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has several interesting films in her bag. She is presently waiting for the release of her eagerly awaited multilingual film Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the upcoming film is a biographical drama based on the life of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivi was set to enter theatres in April, 2021. But the makers had to stall the release of the film due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Ranaut also headlines RSVP Movies’ Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. The actress will direct her upcoming film called Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league,” she had said while announcing the film.

