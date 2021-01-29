Kangana Ranaut all set to play Indira Gandhi in a political drama - EasternEye
Kangana Ranaut all set to play Indira Gandhi in a political drama


Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Kangana Ranaut has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. And now, the actress has announced one more movie which will be a political drama and she will portray the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it.

A statement by Kangana read, “Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India. Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course, I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics.”

The actress further revealed that the movie will be based on a book, however, she didn’t give any details about it. Kangana will be producing the film, and the movie will be written and directed by Sai Kabir. The actress and the filmmaker have earlier worked together in the movie Revolver Rani.



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



Kangana is currently busy with the shooting of Dhaakad, and after that, she will move on to Tejas. While talking about Tejas, the actress stated, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes … Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie.”












