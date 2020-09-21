Kalki Koechlin, Taapsee Pannu, and other actresses support Anurag Kashyap amid the #MeToo allegation against him

A couple of days ago, actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misbehavior. Her accusations once again started a discussion about the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.

Ghosh had tweeted, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Well, after Gosh’s claims, many actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin (Anurag’s ex-wife), and others have come out in support of Kashyap.

Taapsee posted on Instagram, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create 🙂 🤗”

Radhika Apte wrote, “@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I’ve known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya.”

Kalki, who was earlier married to Anurag, shared a note on Instagram, which read, “Dear Anurag, Don’t let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life. I have been a witness to it. In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know that you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex-wife.”

Saiyami Kher retweeted her earlier tweet about Anurag which read, “The first time I met @anuragkashyap72 he called me to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!”

Producer Guneet Monga, who had also worked with Anurag earlier, tweeted a note on her experience of working with the filmmaker. She tweeted, “Don’t need Twitter to explain what @anuragkashyap72 means to many of us. As a woman, am here to share my journey & definitely here to call out bullshit. Let’s not ruin an important #Metoo movement for some agendas!”