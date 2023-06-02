Kajol urges people to think about this

Kajol Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Kajol shared an introspective post on her Instagram which piqued the curiosity of social media users. Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a photo of herself and asked fans to think about it.

She captioned the post, “#thinkabouthis. Isn’t it odd that we live in a society that encourages us to hide our goodness? Our masks are so that none can see that we are actually kind or compassionate or hurt by small things, sensitive or even scared.”

“And we are encouraged to be mean and nasty and tough when true strength is the bravery to be kind openly. So all of you who are ridiculed or looked down on at times for this bravery please know that the ones who do it do not hate you. They envy your ability to show what you really feel and wish they could do it too. She posted with the hashtags letsbebetter, dontjudge kindnessrocks, etsseeyourbrave.”

In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing a pink dress with brown sunglasses placed on her head.

The actor’s fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.

One of the users wrote, ” This is so true. I hope that in the future vulnerability isn’t looked at as a weakness but a mark of unremarkable strength. Because to drop the facade of strength and to display your battles scars to the world needs immense courage.”

“We’re all experiencing a rather difficult and challenging time right now and I still see so much hate and many misunderstandings, especially now that everyone is so on the edge and I’d just like to use this moment to remind people to #SpreadLove and #SpreadKindness. Sometimes it’s easier said than done, but just remember how you’d like to be treated and act accordingly. @kajol, you have always been my main inspiration in that regard because from what I can tell, you always treated people with respect and kindness without judging based on stereotypes or prejudices. Why don’t we all try to do that and make the best of the current situation? Always remember, we all deserve love and should live by that. Every single human out there. I love you, queen @kajol “, another commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.