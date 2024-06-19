Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving

As the police approached his vehicle, Justin looked intoxicated and refused to take the breath test which led to his arrest.

SAH HARBOR, NY – JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in a village in New York’s Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m.

He was arrested for DWI in New York after he “performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests” according to the police.

As the police approached his vehicle, Justin looked intoxicated and refused to take the breath test which led to his arrest. The police went after him as he ran a stop sign and drove out of his lane.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

Timberlake, 43, told the officer he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, said the court papers, which listed his occupation as “professional” and said he’s “self-employed.”

Interestingly, the officer who pulled him was “so young” that he didn’t recognise him by his face or name. The officer didn’t know who Justin Timberlake was. Also, it’s being reported that Justin told the officer, “This is going to ruin the tour”, to which the officer replied, “What tour?” and Justin answered, “World tour”.