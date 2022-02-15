Jugaadistan: Lionsgate Play’s second Indian original to premiere on March 4

Jugaadistan Poster (Photo credit: Lionsgate India/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, Lionsgate Play’s second Indian original Jugaadistan is set to premiere on March 4, 2022.

The series, which takes us through the dusty by-lanes of a campus, boasts of an ensemble cast including Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and Ahsaas Channa, among others. Lionsgate Play takes a leap of faith and urges us to take off our rose-tinted glasses and explore a gritty side of college life.

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate tells us, “It’s a show that we’ve put all our might behind. With Hiccups and Hookups (2021) we explored modern family dynamics; this time we take a real tour of campus life. It’s not as hunky-dory as our pop culture makes it seem with their nostalgic songs and romantic stories. We get real and explore the gritty side that has never been seen on screen before. At Lionsgate Play, the endeavour is to chase stories that are out of the ordinary and I can’t wait for the world to watch it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A r j u n M a t h u r (@arjun__mathur)

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India adds, “This series is a delightful combination of all the colours of life that we experience in college. Akarsh and Adhaar along with the writers and cast have managed to bring to life the innocence of growing up as well as the seriousness of making life-changing decisions at a young age, effortlessly. We’re excited to showcase a series that is not only contemporary but also timeless in many ways. I guarantee, no matter what age you’re at – you’re going to relate and reminisce with Jugaadistan.”

Director Akarsh Khurana says, “As a filmmaker and storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope and challenge yourself. I wanted to do just that when this presented itself. While I have done youth-centric, college stuff before, this was like a different take on it. As the darker side of our college years, and Delhi like we don’t see often. We delve into an array of issues – college politics, student dynamics, side incomes – all of which are significant in how people’s lives are shaped in their formative years. After all, college is the beginning of the rest of your adult life. The decisions we take then usually have far-reaching consequences. I also really enjoyed the track of investigative journalism and the quest for the truth that runs parallel to all the student shenanigans.”

Jugaadistan will stream on Lionsgate Play from March 4 onwards.