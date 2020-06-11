Sumeet Vyas: Compassion inspires me

VERSATILE actor Sumeet Vyas has kept things interesting by mixing up film, television and web projects, which included a breakout role in web serial Permanent Roommates in 2014.

The latest project for the hardworking actor is a starring role in recently released ZEE5 serial REJCTX 2, which is the second season of a mystery thriller that has plenty of twists. He reprises his role from season one and is part of an interesting cast in the daring drama that includes Bollywood actress Esha Gupta.

Eastern Eye caught up with Sumeet for a quick catch up.

How do you look back on your acting journey?

I’ll say that I look back on my acting journey with a lot of joy, for the mistakes I’ve made and the good things that happened. I have been inspired by the highs and lows or should I say because of them.

What was it like returning for the second season of REJCTX 2?

It’s always a treat to work with people you admire and are fond of. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Goldie (Behl) sir and his team. When work doesn’t feel like work, the director is doing something right.

What was the greatest challenge while playing this role?

Like any role, it was basically to convince myself and I hope I have managed to do it.

Do you have a favourite moment in the series?

While I enjoyed working all the moments in the series, so can’t really pick one. I would like to call out the bathroom scene with Aarav’s doppelgänger. I really enjoyed it, it was so much fun.

Who are you hoping connects with the series?

I think this is a series that would connect with the youth definitely. It is designed mainly to engage with them.

You have had a varied career, but what do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

Actually, it keeps changing all the time. These days, I like watching good action dramas.

What is your plan after the Covid-19 lockdown is over?

The times are so unprecedented and there’s so much of unrest out there. So the plan post Covid-19, when it happens, would be to be able to live without fear.

What would you say is your dream role?

I don’t know what my dream role is just yet, but I think I’ll know it after I’ve done it.

What inspires you?

I think compassion truly inspires me.

Why do you love being an actor?

I absolutely love being an actor because I just cannot love or imagine being anything else.

Why should we tune into your serial REJCTX 2?

You should watch REJCTX 2 because you’ll find fresh faces, excellent music, a thrilling storyline and fantastic cinematography.

REJCTX 2 is available on www.zee5.com