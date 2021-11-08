Website Logo
  • Monday, November 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

Entertainment

Hiccups And Hookups: Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original to feature Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova

Lara Dutta (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Lionsgate Play is all set for their first Indian original show which is titled Hiccups And Hookups. The show is directed by Kunal Kohli and it will feature Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova.

Lionsgate Play took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted a video and wrote, “Save the date! The oh-so-crazy Raos are coming to your house from 26th November onwards, only on #LionsgatePlayIndia. So, block your calendars, grab a tub of popcorn, and snuggle up in your favourite blankey to enjoy a fun, crazy & out-of-control ride! #HiccupsAndHookups.”

In the video, we get to see Rajkummar Rao introducing the Raos (characters of the show). There’s Vasu Rao (Dutta) who plays the role of a ‘modern stree’, but she is confused about whom she should date. Then there’s Akhil Rao (Babbar) who thinks himself as the ‘Newton of relationships’ and finally there’s Kay (Shinnova) who wants to be the ‘queen of relationships’.

Well, this small glimpse of the show is surely interesting.

While talking about introducing the Raos, Rajkummar said, “All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like, it’s time for a Rao like me to ‘Ghabrao’ because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures.”

Hiccups And Hookups will start streaming from 26th November 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Producer of Chaal Jeevi Laiye reveals he was in talks with Rishi Kapoor for the…
Entertainment
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s love story looks interesting
Entertainment
Avneet Kaur to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru
Entertainment
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in India and overseas
Entertainment
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Entertainment
Shruti Haasan cast opposite Balakrishna
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in the present day…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to reteam for Singham 3; the film expected…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt likely to announce her first Hollywood project in 2022
Entertainment
Deepa Mehta to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar
Entertainment
Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans get an action-packed…
Entertainment
5 films of Mohanlal to get a direct-to-digital release
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hiccups And Hookups: Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original to feature…
Doctor claims he was unfairly dismissed for exposing patient safety…
COP26: US backs India-UK led solar Green Grids Initiative
Producer of Chaal Jeevi Laiye reveals he was in talks…
Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE