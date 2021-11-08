Hiccups And Hookups: Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original to feature Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova

Lara Dutta (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Lionsgate Play is all set for their first Indian original show which is titled Hiccups And Hookups. The show is directed by Kunal Kohli and it will feature Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova.

Lionsgate Play took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted a video and wrote, “Save the date! The oh-so-crazy Raos are coming to your house from 26th November onwards, only on #LionsgatePlayIndia. So, block your calendars, grab a tub of popcorn, and snuggle up in your favourite blankey to enjoy a fun, crazy & out-of-control ride! #HiccupsAndHookups.”

Save the date! The oh-so-crazy Raos are coming to your house from 26th November onwards, only on #LionsgatePlayIndia. So, block your calendars, grab a tub of popcorn, and snuggle up in your favourite blankey to enjoy a fun, crazy & out-of-control ride!🥳#HiccupsAndHookups pic.twitter.com/NWWecj6iQ1 — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) November 8, 2021

In the video, we get to see Rajkummar Rao introducing the Raos (characters of the show). There’s Vasu Rao (Dutta) who plays the role of a ‘modern stree’, but she is confused about whom she should date. Then there’s Akhil Rao (Babbar) who thinks himself as the ‘Newton of relationships’ and finally there’s Kay (Shinnova) who wants to be the ‘queen of relationships’.

Well, this small glimpse of the show is surely interesting.

While talking about introducing the Raos, Rajkummar said, “All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like, it’s time for a Rao like me to ‘Ghabrao’ because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures.”

Hiccups And Hookups will start streaming from 26th November 2021.