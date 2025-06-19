Skip to content
Ju Haknyeon controversy explained: Why did THE BOYZ member exit the group amid police complaint?

Ju Haknyeon was removed from THE BOYZ after a police complaint and viral photos with Japanese AV actress Asuka Kirara surfaced online.

What Led to Ju Haknyeon’s Exit From THE BOYZ Amid Police Complaint?

Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ following controversy surrounding Tokyo lounge meet

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 19, 2025
K-pop idol Ju Haknyeon has officially left THE BOYZ following explosive allegations connecting him to a former Japanese adult film actress and an ongoing police investigation. While the singer denied involvement in any criminal activity, the controversy has triggered widespread media attention, emotional fallout among fans, and public apologies from the rest of the group.

Scandal breaks: Photos, police reports, and a contract termination

The storm began when images of Ju Haknyeon alongside ex-AV actress Kirara Asuka at a lounge in Tokyo began circulating online. What initially seemed like a private gathering on 30 May quickly spiralled into a scandal, with Korean media suggesting deeper implications beyond a casual meetup. Shortly after, on 18 June, his agency ONE HUNDRED confirmed the end of his contract, citing a "loss of trust."


Within 24 hours, matters escalated. A citizen filed a formal complaint at Gangnam Police Station accusing Ju of violating South Korea’s prostitution law, specifically Article 4, which pertains to arranging sexual services. The report hinted at potential ties with others in the entertainment industry, demanding a broader investigation. In response, the agency’s CEO Cha Ga Won issued a statement accepting responsibility, admitting the company lacked oversight, and apologised to fans.

Ju, in turn, posted a handwritten message denying all allegations. He acknowledged attending a private drinking session on 30 May but stated, “I have never engaged in prostitution or any illegal activity.” Despite the denial, the damage to his image was irreversible, leading to his removal from the group and all related activities.


THE BOYZ react: Apologies pour in from remaining members

In the aftermath, THE BOYZ members addressed their fandom, THE B, with heartfelt letters. Eric, Kevin, Juyeon, Sunwoo, Younghoon, Q, and others expressed deep remorse, shared personal struggles, and vowed to rebuild trust. They admitted the scandal had weighed heavily on them, with some describing emotional turmoil and fear of losing their fans.

The letters weren’t about defending Ju but about reassuring their audience that they remain committed. Each member promised to reflect, grow stronger, and uphold the group’s values. The group now continues as a 10-member act.

THE BOYZ attend 2022 The Fact Music AwardsGetty Images


Online reactions remain divided, with some fans supporting the group’s decision, while others question the harsh scrutiny idols face, especially over personal relationships. But one thing is clear: THE BOYZ is now in damage control mode, striving to move forward while keeping their fandom close.

