John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Eid 2021

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 was slated to release on 2nd October 2020. But because of the pandemic, the film has been delayed and it will now release on Eid 2021.

John Abraham took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film and announce the release date. The actor posted, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021. #SMJ2EID2021 @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @emmayentertainment @dabbooratnani @houseofaweindia.”

During the lockdown, filmmaker Milap Zaveri was developing the script. Earlier, the film was supposed to be shot in Mumbai, but now the makers have decided to shoot the film in Lucknow.

Talking about it, Milap said, “Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and also make the canvas larger. Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful. John is going to smash, Rip and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace, and beauty. Satyameva Jayate 2 like part one is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism, and heroism. Eid is a perfect occasion to release as it will offer entertainment galore. With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again I can promise next year on 12th May we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences!”

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role.