Root equals England century record, pays tribute to Thorpe

Root pointed to the sky after reaching his century, a gesture in memory of Thorpe, who recently passed away at the age of 55.

Root’s composed 143 helped England reach 358-7 at the close of play on day one of the second Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

JOE ROOT paid tribute to the late Graham Thorpe after scoring his 33rd Test century against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday. This milestone equalised Alastair Cook’s record for the most Test hundreds by an England batsman.

Root’s composed 143 helped England reach 358-7 at the close of play on day one of the second Test.

Root, who entered the crease with England struggling at 42-2, pointed to the sky after reaching his century, a gesture in memory of Thorpe, who recently passed away at the age of 55.

Speaking to reporters, Root said, “I’ve been very lucky to work with many people, and Thorpe was one of those who offered me so much. It was nice to think of him in that moment. He put a lot into my game and my career.”

Thorpe, the former England batsman and coach, was widely regarded as one of the best English players of his generation.

Root reflected on Thorpe’s early recognition of his talent, saying, “Before I’d even made a hundred at first-class level, he picked me for an England Lions game against Sri Lanka at Scarborough. He saw something in me and pushed hard for my involvement in the India tour where I made my debut.”

Root’s innings was crucial as England recovered from 212-6. He and Gus Atkinson, who scored 74 not out, put on a seventh-wicket partnership of 92, helping to boost England’s total.

Root was eventually dismissed by Milan Rathnayake for 143, but not before surviving a tense period on 99 and nearly chopping onto his stumps.

Atkinson and Matthew Potts, who was 20 not out, then saw off the new ball, ensuring England ended the day in a strong position.

Reflecting on his century, Root said, “It’s nice to be here today having achieved what I have, but I feel there’s still a lot more to do.”

Sri Lanka’s captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, had opted to bowl first under clear skies, a decision that initially paid off with early wickets.

England lost Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, and Ben Duckett before lunch, leaving them at 97-3.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith attempted to steady the ship, but Sri Lanka continued to take wickets at regular intervals.

Root’s late dismissal means Sri Lanka will need to bat well to capitalise on their early successes on a docile pitch.

England, who won the first Test by five wickets, will look to build on their strong start in this three-match series.

(With inputs from AFP)