  • Saturday, July 01, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith bags Disney’s ‘Tron 3’

She is also set to star in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte.

Jodie Turner-Smith (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith will be seen in a pivotal role in Disney’s Tron 3. The third installment already stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters. The project will go on floors in Vancouver, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Joachim Ronning, who helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is in the director’s chair.

Disney released the original Tron in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn, who is transported inside his own creation and teams up with Tron, a security program played by Bruce Boxleitner. Bridges returned for a 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

While the two previous movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto, who has been attached to the project for several years, is to play Ares, the manifestation of the program. Lee is playing a video game programmer and tech CEO in what is described as a leading role.

The character details of Turner-Smith have not been disclosed yet.

Turner-Smith co-starred on TNT’s drama The Last Ship and Syfy’s space horror drama Nightflyers before gaining strong notices with Slim, which was directed by Melina Matsoukas and had a script by Lena Waithe.

She was more recently seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

She is next set to star in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte.

