Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Panchayat 3’ crosses 12 million views in a week

Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar

By: Mohnish Singh

According to Ormax Media, Panchayat Season 3, starring the immensely talented Jitendra Kumar, has become the most-viewed series on Indian streaming platforms.

This milestone is particularly significant as it has overtaken the epic Baahubali: Crown of Blood, the popular The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Bollywood A-list actors, Illegal Season 3, and Jamnapar.

Panchayat known for its charming portrayal of rural India and relatable storytelling, has struck a chord with viewers across the nation.

Season 3 continues the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village.

The series blends humour, emotion, and social commentary, creating a narrative that resonates deeply with its audience.

The record-breaking viewership of Panchayat Season 3 of 12 million is a testament to the series’ widespread appeal.

Jitendra Kumar, a qualified engineer from IIT Kharagpur, has carved a niche for himself in the world of OTT platforms. With a natural flair for portraying everyday characters with authenticity, Jitendra has become a household name. His performance in Panchayat is widely acclaimed, earning him a loyal fanbase and critical praise.

As Panchayat Season 3 continues to soar in popularity, Jitendra Kumar’s fans are eagerly awaiting his next series, Kota Factory, which is set to release on June 20.

This series, which revolves around the lives of students preparing for engineering entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, promises to be another engaging watch.

Jitendra’s role in Kota Factory is expected to further solidify his status as a versatile and beloved actor.

Panchayat Season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

