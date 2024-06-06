‘I’m playing an assassin’, Anushka Sen on international project ‘Asia’

The actress has also been appointed as the honorary brand ambassador for Korean tourism.

By: Mohnish Singh

Anushka Sen has gained widespread recognition for her recent success in Dil Dosti Dilemma, where she portrayed the character of Asmara. Her performance has garnered praise from her well-wishers nationwide. The actress is now venturing into new territory by taking on the role of an assassin in her upcoming international film, Asia.

In a recent interview with Variety, Sen expressed her excitement about working on this global project.

She stated, “It’s an action thriller and it has people from all over Asia, different countries, people are joining in for this big movie. And it’s a global film.”

She continued, “It’s a K-film, and I’m really excited to be a part of it. We have shot the first schedule and we are now waiting for the second. I’m playing an assassin for the very first time.”

The actress also shared her admiration for Korean cinema and her desire to collaborate with the industry.

She mentioned, “During COVID times when I would watch K-dramas they would make me feel wholesome. And at that time, I would be just manifesting that Korea is in Asia and it will be so nice if we can collaborate with them… the way they’re producing content, it’s amazing and so inspiring. And in Indian cinema the way we show romance and family, there are a lot of similarities between Indian cinema and Korean cinema.”

Sen’s enthusiasm for the project and her eagerness to explore new roles reflect her commitment to delivering diverse and compelling performances.

With her foray into the world of assassins and her aspirations for international collaboration, Anushka Sen continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent and global perspective.

