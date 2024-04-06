‘Marry your best friend, love might not last’, Jaya Bachchan tells granddaughter

What The Hell Navya, hosted by Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, delves into the intricate relationships of love and understanding between the families.

Jaya and Amitabh fell in love before his fame; they wed after starring together in Zanjeer. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

In a recent episode of What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan shares her belief with Navya Nanda that marrying one’s best friend is advisable, implying that romance may lose its lustre post-marriage.

This sparks a conversation about the dynamics between friendship and romance in modern relationships. Navya questions whether it’s appropriate to inject romance into a friendship, especially if both individuals are content with their platonic bond.

She seeks clarification from her grandmother, Jaya, who affirms her stance, suggesting that romance might diminish over time.

However, Navya persists, questioning the viability of marrying one’s best friend. She wonders aloud if deep friendship necessarily leads to romantic involvement.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya’s mother, intervenes, advocating for the pursuit of romantic feelings within friendships. She argues that even if romantic advances fail, the friendship can endure, enriched by the experience. Shweta delves into the complexities of romantic versus platonic relationships, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of romantic involvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What The Hell Navya (@wthn_official)

Shweta highlights the layers of understanding gained in romantic relationships, contrasting them with platonic bonds. She acknowledges the potential risks involved but stresses the depth of connection that can emerge.

Jaya and Shweta ponder the longevity of romance, with Jaya expressing uncertainty about its duration. The conversation reflects a nuanced exploration of the intersection between friendship and romance, underscoring the complexities inherent in modern relationships.

As they delve into the intricacies of love and friendship, the trio navigates the blurred boundaries between the two, offering insights into the evolving landscape of romantic partnerships.

According to a 2015 New York Post report, 29 per cent of the 76 per cent who initiated a relationship with their best friend ultimately tied the knot.

A 2024 survey by Bravo Media reveals that one-third of those who pursued romantic love with their best friends did end up marrying. However, the study also reveals a downside: half of the unsuccessful relationships resulted in breakups, with half of those leading to the loss of friendship.

On February 23, 2024, Bravo Media surveyed over a thousand individuals aged 18 to 54 to assess the risk versus reward of dating one’s best friend in the pursuit of true love. The findings show that a promising one-third of those who ventured into romance with their closest companion eventually exchanged vows, reflecting optimistic outcomes.

Yet, the uniqueness of each friendship underscores the varied potential outcomes, including the possibility of marriage. Ultimately, the trajectory of such relationships and the success of ensuing marriages hinge on the individuals’ dynamic with their best friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Bachchan (@jaya_bachchan_)

Jaya Bachchan joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, and shared insights on dating and relationships. Reflecting on her own 50-year marriage to Amitabh Bachchan, she highlighted the importance of manners and respect in relationships and emphasised the need for boundaries and mutual respect for love to flourish.

Regarding love, she described it as compatibility, understanding, and adjustment, cautioning against mistaking relationships for genuine love among the younger generation.

The conversation also touched on self-love and finding happiness within oneself, with Jaya recalling advice from her mother-in-law, Teji Bachchan, about managing expectations to minimize disappointment. Ultimately, Jaya stressed the importance of deriving happiness from within rather than relying on others for fulfilment.