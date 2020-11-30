Janhvi Kapoor signs up for the remake of Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila?

By: Mohnish Singh







Janhvi Kapoor, who won rave reviews for her powerful performance in Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), seems to have added one more exciting project to her repertoire. According to reports, the newcomer has been locked to play the female lead in the official Hindi remake of the super hit Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila (2018).

A leading Indian publication reports that Kapoor will reprise the same role which actress Nayanthara played in the original black comedy crime thriller. The report adds that the Dhadak (2018) actress will start shooting for the remake from January 9th and she will be flying to Punjab for the same on Jan 7th.

“The film will be over in a single schedule of 45 days, which will need Janhvi and the rest of the cast to travel to different locations in the state. The decision to shoot in Punjab and the timeline was decided only a few days back,” a source in the know informs the publication.







The yet-to-be-titled remake will be produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai under his production house, Colour Yellow Productions. It will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta, who has earlier been an assistant director for such successful films as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008) and Agneepath (2012).

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is waiting for the release of her next film Roohi Afzana. Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the horror-comedy film also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in important roles.

Apart from Roohi Afzana, Kapoor also has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 in her kitty. It is a sequel to the 2008 comic-caper Dostana, which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan fronting the cast. Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya round off the lead cast of the much-awaited sequel.







