Janhvi Kapoor may soon set her foot in Tollywood

Speculations are rife that Janhvi Kapoor may soon make her Tollywood debut opposite Jr. NTR. An Indian publication reports that successful filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is keen to have the newcomer as the leading lady opposite the superstar in his next directorial offering.

Trivikram and Jr NTR have joined forces for the second time after the riotous success of action-drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). “Trivikram wants to have a fresh onscreen pairing for NTR and is contemplating initiating a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he is giving final touches to the script and if everything works out, he will take things forward,” a source close to the director informs the publication.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the elder daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has time and again expressed her desire to work in Telugu cinema. She was even considered to pair up with southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in Dharma Productions’ bilingual action entertainer Fighter. However, the role finally went to Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), which premiered on Netflix. She will shortly be seen in Maddock Films’ horror comedy Roohi-Afzana alongside National Film Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

The actress also plays the female lead in Dharma Productions’ much-awaited comic-caper Dostana 2, which is a sequel to the much-loved 2008 film Dostana. The sequel also stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She also has Karan Johar’s ambitious directorial venture Takht on her platter.

Jr. NTR, on the other hand, is busy with acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum-opus RRR, which also stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The high-profile period drama has important cameos by Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. NTR will start working on Trivikram Srinivas’ film after wrapping up RRR.