Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal to lead the remake of Malayalam survival thriller Helen


Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal are set to star in the Hindi remake of the successful Malayalam survival thriller Helen (2019). According to reports, the film will go before cameras in June. Director Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed the original film, has come onboard to direct the remake.

A source close to the development informs an Indian publication, “(The) Helen remake will be shot in North India, and director Mathukutty Xavier along with the DOP and the rest of his team is currently scouting for appropriate locations.”

The source goes on to add that though Sunny Kaushal has liked the script, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. “Besides Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal too is likely to feature in the film. He has been approached and has really liked the subject. They will start prepping for the film closer to the shooting date,” adds the source.



We hear that talented actor Manoj Pahwa has also agreed to play an important role in the remake. If reports are to be believed, he will be seen in the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s on-screen father.

Boney Kapoor is producing the remake in association with ZEE Studios. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, which Sidharth Sengupta is directing for Aanand L Rai. She will soon resume work to finish pending portions of Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.



The actress is presently promoting her upcoming film Roohi. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in important roles. The horror-comedy, directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is set for its theatrical bow on 11th March, 2021.

