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Teyana Taylor says 'I earned this' after emotional BET Awards honour from Janet Jackson

Taylor also wins three more awards during a standout night

Teyana Taylor

Taylor admitted she briefly questioned whether she should feel comfortable accepting the title of "Icon of the Year"

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Teyana Taylor says she has earned the right to call herself an icon after 20 years in the industry
  • Janet Jackson surprises the multi-hyphenate by presenting the Icon of the Year award at the BET Awards
  • Taylor also wins three more awards during a standout night

Teyana Taylor used one of the biggest moments of the 2026 BET Awards to reflect on the journey behind her success, declaring she would wear her new title "loud and proud" after being honoured as Icon of the Year.

The surprise presentation from Janet Jackson, Taylor's long-time inspiration, left the singer, actress and director in tears as she accepted the award celebrating her impact across music, fashion and film.

'I worked 20 years for this'

Taylor admitted she briefly questioned whether she should feel comfortable accepting the title of "Icon of the Year".

"For a little minute, I wondered if I was supposed to feel uncomfortable saying that title out loud," she said. "But nah, I worked my a** off 20 years for this."

She said she was accepting the honour with gratitude rather than arrogance before adding: "Tonight I will wear this title loud and proud because I promise to continue to earn it."

Taylor also spoke about the importance of supporting others, saying helping people succeed should never mean dimming your own light.

Janet Jackson leaves Taylor in tears

The emotional moment became even more memorable when Janet Jackson walked on stage to present the award.

Describing Taylor as "our Icon of the Year", Jackson praised her for defying expectations, rewriting the rules and leading with an unwavering work ethic.

Taylor thanked Jackson, calling her the biggest inspiration of her career.

"There would be no me without you," she said. "Thank you for every text, every hug, every talk. The fact that you took the time to be here and celebrate with me is crazy."

Four awards cap remarkable year

Taylor's Icon of the Year honour was one of four trophies she collected at the BET Awards, adding Video Director of the Year, the Fashion Vanguard Award and Best Actress.

The recognition follows a successful year that included her acclaimed performance as Perfidia in One Battle After Another, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also released her album Escape Room, which debuted at No. 67 on the Billboard 200.

- YouTube youtu.be

janet jacksonmusicbet awards 2026teyana taylor
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